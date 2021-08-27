‘Stop killing Afghan please’: Cricketer Rashid Khan heartbroken after bomb blasts in Kabul

After multiple bomb blasts and at least one attack by a gunman in Kabul on Thursday, a heartbroken Rashid Khan took to Twitter and said, “Kabul is bleeding again, stop killing Afghan please.”

The Thursday blasts killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US service personnel, and plunged the evacuation of western forces from Afghanistan into deeper crisis after Taliban’s takeover on August 15.

The health official said at least 60 people were killed in the blast, including children, and many Taliban guards were wounded. Later in a statement, the Taliban condemned the attack saying it occurred in an area “controlled by US forces”.

This is Rashid’s second appeal to the World and its leaders on social media. The star-leg spinner first tweeted about the rising violence in Afghanistan on August 10, requesting the ‘World Leaders’ not to leave his countrymen in ‘chaos’.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace,” Rashid had written.

Pakistan-Afghanistan one-day international cricket series, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka, has been postponed until next year following the Taliban takeover.

The Taliban had said they would not interfere with men’s cricket in the country, Afghanistan’s biggest sporting success of recent years. The fate of the women’s program, however, remains unclear.

Earlier this week, former chief Azizullah Fazli was named acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the first new appointment in the governing body since Taliban’s takeover of the strife-torn nation.

On Thursday, one of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water. Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.

A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz and condemned the attack.

Even as the area was hit, evacuation flights continued to take off from Kabul airport.