Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
‘Stop drizzling, start raining’: Rahul Dravid reveals Shubman Gill’s father’s advice when son wasn’t converting starts

Shubman Gill says his father won't be happy after he got out on 112 in the Indore ODI against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill (left) with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid. (BCCI)
‘Stop drizzling, start raining’: Rahul Dravid reveals Shubman Gill’s father’s advice when son wasn’t converting starts
Team India coach Rahul Dravid revealed what Lakhwinder Gill, father of Shubman Gill told his son when he was not able to convert his starts into a big total.

“So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and was batting well but not really converting them in big hundreds. His father said, ‘Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles or you are actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms.’ I think his father will be glad that over the last month what he has really made it rain,” Rahuld Dravid reveald during his conversation with Shubman Gill after India clinched a back-to-back series sweep at home.

Shubman Gill has been scintillating in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. And over these matches, Gill has repaid the faith the team management showed in him and ended any needling doubt around his selection with scores of 70, 21, 116, 208 and 112.

Read |Shubman Gill’s father wasn’t happy with the century against Sri Lanka: ‘When will he learn…’

The youngster has scored three centuries in the last six ODIs but he said his father wouldn’t be happy after he got out in Indore with 22 overs left to play.

“I don’t think he will be too hapyy about this game because he would definitely tell me ‘I should have carried on in this game and look to have got another big score in this one,'” Shubman told Dravid. “Hard task master your dad man. You are in good hands,” replied Dravid.

Rahul Dravid lauded Shubman Gill’s incredible run in the home series.

“Incredible run right from the Test hundred in Bangladesh. You have now scored three hundred in the last six games,” said Dravid.

Shubman said: “I think this is one of the formats where I really like to bat. This gives me a bit of freedom, especially in the start to able to get used to the wicket and then just express myself.”

Shubman Gill also said how he was not sure whether he would open in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati as Ishan Kishan has scored a double hundred in the last match.

“In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, I was not sure whether I would be playing because Ishan has just scored a double hundred, but the confidence that you, Rohit bhai and everyone showed in me, it gave me a lot of boosts as well,” he said.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 09:33 IST
OCI and PIO students not required to write JEE Main for IIT admission, will appear for Advanced exam directly

