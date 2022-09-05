scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘Stop criticising young Arshdeep, He will be gutted … let’s cut him slack’: Former Indian cricketers came out in support of Arshdeep Singh

Former India off spinner Harbhajan Singh, opener Abhinav Mukund, and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan came out in support of Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a catch of Asif Ali who went on to win the game for Pakistan.

ndia's Arshdeep Singh, left, reacts after India lost the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Arshdeep had spilled the catch at short third man when Asif Ali’s top edged an attempted slog sweep off Ravi Bishnoi. Pakistan had needed 32 runs from 15 balls when the catch was put down. Next over, Asif looted 19 runs off Bhubaneshwar Kumar to reduce the equation to 7 off the final over. But Arshdeep fought back with a fine last over, that included Asif Ali’s wicket, trapped lbw. But needing 2 off the last two balls, Pakistan won it off the penultimate ball. Even before the weak throw came in from the deep and before the batsmen completed the second run, a disappointed Arshdeep flicked out the bails at the non-striker’s end. His team-mates would run in to pat his back and console him.

On the social media, unsurprisingly, the trolls were after him for dropping catch and it led to Harbhajan Singh to tweet out in support.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Soon, Mukund too offered his support. He remembered how he was “absolutely inconsolable for hours” in his hotel room after dropping Australia’s Steve Smith in a Test at Pune. Smith was on 37 when Mukund dropped him at short-leg and went on to hit a match-winning hundred.

“After dropping steve smith in the pune test, i was absolutely inconsolable for hours alone in my room. I really hope
@arshdeepsinghh doesnt feel that way. He will be more gutted than anyone else in our country tonight. Lets cut him some slack!”

His IPL team Punjab Kings also tweeted: “We are with you Arsh”.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted: “Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy.”

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:17:12 am
