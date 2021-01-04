‘Stop complaining, get on with it’: Nathan Lyon’s advice for Indian team

Amid reports of India’s unwillingness to travel to Brisbane because of stricter quarantine protocols, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has said that the two teams should “stop complaining”.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Monday, Lyon said, “I know there are a few people from both squads who have been in a bubble for close to six months now but in my eyes it is a very small sacrifice for us to go out there and play the game we love and put a lot of smiles on a lot of people’s faces around the world,”

“In my eyes, we just have to suck it up, get out there and get on with it and play for our respective countries and make sure we are playing a really competitive brand of cricket…let us just suck it up, get on with it and stop complaining.”

Lyon, echoing Matthew Wade, said Australia were fully expecting the 4th Test to stay with Brisbane.

The Australian off spinner is six scalps short of 400 Test wickets and the next two Tests in the series are set to be his 99th and 100th.

The entire Indian cricket contingent, including the five players who are in precautionary isolation, will travel to Sydney for the third Test against Australia together in the same chartered flight on Monday.