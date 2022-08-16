scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Stokes wants England to stick to their guns over ‘Bazball’

Most of the England test squad have been playing white-ball formats since their last victory over India in early July and Stokes hopes they can quickly slip back into gear in the longer format.

By: Reuters |
August 16, 2022 7:31:10 pm
Ben stokes"The opposition seems to be doing a lot of the talking at the moment about it," Stokes told reporters on Tuesday. "We just concentrate on what we do. We've got a style of play, they've got a style of play. Credit(twitter)

England test captain Ben Stokes says he hopes his team has retained their “venom” ahead of the start of the three-match series against South Africa which begins at Lord’s on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of chatter about England’s attacking style of play, nicknamed ‘Bazball’ because of new coach Brendon McCullum, that swept them to four wins in a row in June-July, each time successfully chasing over 275 to win against New Zealand and India. South Africa skipper Dean Elgar suggested England’s all-out attack with the bat was unsustainable and would eventually see them fail, but Stokes says the die has been cast and they will not waiver from their plans.

“The opposition seems to be doing a lot of the talking at the moment about it,” Stokes told reporters on Tuesday. “We just concentrate on what we do. We’ve got a style of play, they’ve got a style of play.

“At the end of the day, it’s bat against the ball and whoever plays best over a test match is most likely to win.”For me, it’s just about reiterating the points that we were making at the start of the summer – our mindset, attitude and everything like that – about how we go out and play our cricket.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise

Most of the England test squad have been playing white-ball formats since their last victory over India in early July and Stokes hopes they can quickly slip back into gear in the longer format.”It has felt like we’ve been a really long time away from each other – obviously, there has been a lot of different cricket, different formats played – so there is a real excitement for me to get back in there, see everybody, and reminding everybody about what we’ve achieved and sticking to our guns,” he said.

“It’s about making sure that five-week period doesn’t mean we’ve lost our venom. It would be easy to have so long away to almost forget the place we managed to find ourselves in.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Stokes confirmed wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will return to the starting XI in the only change from the side that defeated India. He missed that test with a concussion

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 07:31:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Once burnt, twice shy: What the BJP silence on Rushdie attack tells us
Once burnt, twice shy: What the BJP silence on Rushdie attack tells us
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Nearly 1.5k cases, 43 deaths: Maharashtra records uptick in swine flu cases

Nearly 1.5k cases, 43 deaths: Maharashtra records uptick in swine flu cases

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News