Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Ben Stokes hits 1st century as England’s full-time Test captain

Stokes put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 173 with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who reached tea on 61 and was also moving in sight of a century in the final session.

England's captain Ben Stokes raises his bat to celebrate his half century during the second day of the 2nd test cricket match between England and South Africa at the Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, ( Source: AP)

Stokes hit his first century as England’s full-time Test captain to push his team into a commanding position against South Africa in the final session of Day 2 of the second Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Stokes made 103, for his 12th Test hundred for England, before getting out just after tea to leave the team on 320-6 in reply to South Africa’s 151 all out .Stokes put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 173 with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who reached tea on 61 and was also moving in sight of a century in the final session.

England led by 169 runs at the time of Stokes’ dismissal.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 10:21:05 pm
Punjab CM Mann hands over land papers to Tata Steel for Rs 2,600 crore plant

