Ben Stokes hits 1st century as England’s full-time Test captain

Stokes hit his first century as England’s full-time Test captain to push his team into a commanding position against South Africa in the final session of Day 2 of the second Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Ben Stokes is back, back with a bang, what a knock. pic.twitter.com/q7aGDIn66V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2022

Stokes made 103, for his 12th Test hundred for England, before getting out just after tea to leave the team on 320-6 in reply to South Africa’s 151 all out .Stokes put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 173 with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who reached tea on 61 and was also moving in sight of a century in the final session.

England led by 169 runs at the time of Stokes’ dismissal.