‘If you think someone’s a good leader, just give them it’: Stokes questions Brook’s captaincy snub

Former England captain Ben Stokes has expressed surprise that Harry Brook was not handed the Test captaincy following his sudden retirement, while also voicing concern over Joe Root’s return to the role.

After Stokes stepped away from international cricket, England reappointed Root as Test captain instead of promoting Brook, who had been Stokes’ vice-captain during the Ashes tour last winter. However, Brook’s involvement in an off-field controversy in Wellington, where he was struck by a bouncer the night before a white-ball game in New Zealand in November, complicated his candidacy.

Root had earlier captained England in the second Test against New Zealand after Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson were dropped by the ECB following a nightclub altercation with a Saracens rugby player.