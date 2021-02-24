scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Ben Stokes applies saliva on ball; spoken to by umpires

Ben Stokes was seen applying saliva on the ball on the opening day of the day-night third Test against India here on Wednesday, following which the ball had to be sanitised.

By: PTI |
Updated: February 24, 2021 9:35:42 pm
Ben Stokes in action. (Reuters)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was seen applying saliva on the ball on the opening day of the day-night third Test against India here on Wednesday, following which the ball had to be sanitised.

The incident took place at the end of the 12th over when Stokes was seen using saliva to shine the ball, prompting umpire Nitin Menon to have a chat with him. The ball was subsequently sanitised.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic in June last year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per the ICC’s COVID-19 regulations, a team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side.

Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires have to clean it before play recommences.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera renamed as Narendra Modi stadium
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 24: Latest News