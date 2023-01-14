‘Still on 24/7 external oxygen’: Lalit Modi shares double Covid diagnosis, Harbhajan Singh wishes him on recovery

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi on Friday, took to Instagram to share that he’d recently been contracted with double Covid in two weeks time ‘accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia’.

“After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia – and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all,” Modi shared on the social media app.

Former India spinner and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh commented on the post, ‘Get well soon’.

Harbhajan was part of the group of players who featured in the first three seasons of the league during Modi’s tenure, and even featured in the 2010 final against the Chennai Super Kings.

Shortly after the final, Modi was suspended from BCCI after being accused of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities. BCCI launched an investigation against him, and banned him for life in 2013 after a committee found him guilty of these charges.

Later, before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation against him for alleged financial irregularities, Modi moved to London and has been spending his days overseas since.