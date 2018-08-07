Still looking for that perfect game, says Jason Roy about England’s ODI dominance

Jason Roy scored 82 off 61 balls in that game. (Source: Reuters) Jason Roy scored 82 off 61 balls in that game. (Source: Reuters)

England are not allowing their dominance in the ODI format to get to their heads ahead of the 2019 Word Cup, according to opener Jason Roy. Roy, who has been one of the regulars in Eoin Morgan’s side, said that England are constantly looking to improve and are still waiting for “that perfect game.” “Even in that game we scored close to 500, we walked off thinking we could have done better with the ball, could have done better on the field, could have maybe got 500,” he said referring to the match against Australia in June in which England scored 481 runs and won by a margin of 242. Roy scored 82 off 61 balls in that game.

“So there’s definitely room for improvement. But [success] is coming at a good time for us.” Roy said that the team’s desire to improve shows in their work ethic, “how hard we train, how hard we play on the field, how we are off the field as well”, he added.

Roy also said that the players found a way to focus on the task at hand instead of surrounding factors. “None of us want to fail. But we found a way [to put failure out of our minds]. We know each other’s role, we know our own individual roles, and that just makes things so much easier,” he said. “As an opening batsman, if [I] go out there and play a loose drive in the first five overs, I’m not going to get the wrath of Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan giving me a clip around the ears. I know that’s the way I play, and I’m in the team to play that way.”

