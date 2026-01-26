‘Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls’: Mentor Yuvraj Singh teases Abhishek Sharma after India opener’s blazing 14-ball fifty

Yuvraj had famously ripped apart England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where he smoked Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and got to his fifty in all 12 balls.

google-preferred-btn
Yuvraj Singh teased Abhishek Sharma's 14-ball fifty against New Zealand on Sunday. (CREIMAS)Yuvraj Singh teased Abhishek Sharma's 14-ball fifty against New Zealand on Sunday. (CREIMAS)

Abhishek Sharma unleashed sensational carnage on the New Zealand bowlers yet again as India pummeled the visitors by eight wickets to seal an unassailable 3-0 lead in Guwahati on Sunday. Recovering from a duck in the previous outing, Abhishek blew the New Zealand bowlers away as they attempted to make a fight out of a 153-run total.

The dashing left-hander stormed to a 14-ball half-century, breaking more records along the way. However, despite his jaw-dropping hitting, Abhishek could not still topple a 19-year-old record held by his famous mentor, Yuvraj Singh. The former India all-rounder continues to hold the record for the fastest T20I half-century by an Indian, also the quickest among all batters in T20Is involving Full-Member Nations.

Yuvraj had famously ripped apart England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where he smoked Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and got to his fifty in all 12 balls. On Sunday, the two-time World Cup winner decided to cheekily roast his mentee, while also congratulating another extraordinary knock.

“Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? Well played – keep going strong!” wrote Yuvraj in X in response to Abhishek’s blazing fifty, now the fastest-ever by an Indian opener.

ALSO READ | ‘Tu chinta na kar’: Yuvraj Singh told Reetinder Sodhi before hitting 5 sixes against Australia

Abishek had plundered more records along the way, surpassing KL Rahul to become India’s second-highest six-hitter among openers, only behind Rohit Sharma. Abhishek’s unbeaten 20-ball 68 did not contain a single dot ball, making it the highest such score by a batter representing a Full-Member nation in all T20Is.

Finishing the chase alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav with an unbroken 102-run partnership for the third wicket, Abhishek remarked that it was nearly impossible to match Yuvraj’s feat.

“That’s more than impossible for anyone. but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it’s going to be fun,” Abhishek told the broadcaster after India wrapped up their 11th consecutive home T20I series win.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
BCCI is where it is today because of people like IS Bindra, says former secretary Niranjan Shah
L-R: Sports administrators IS Bindra and Niranjan Shah. (X & FILE)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
sulaiman khan
Madhya Pradesh village panchayat to boycott families whose members elope and marry
married couple
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
digestion
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News