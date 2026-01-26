‘Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls’: Mentor Yuvraj Singh teases Abhishek Sharma after India opener’s blazing 14-ball fifty

Abhishek Sharma unleashed sensational carnage on the New Zealand bowlers yet again as India pummeled the visitors by eight wickets to seal an unassailable 3-0 lead in Guwahati on Sunday. Recovering from a duck in the previous outing, Abhishek blew the New Zealand bowlers away as they attempted to make a fight out of a 153-run total.

The dashing left-hander stormed to a 14-ball half-century, breaking more records along the way. However, despite his jaw-dropping hitting, Abhishek could not still topple a 19-year-old record held by his famous mentor, Yuvraj Singh. The former India all-rounder continues to hold the record for the fastest T20I half-century by an Indian, also the quickest among all batters in T20Is involving Full-Member Nations.