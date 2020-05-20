Steve Waugh responds to Shane Warne’s ‘selfish’ jibe

Shane Warne recently said Steve Waugh was the ‘most selfish cricketer’ he had played with. (File Photo/CricketAustralia) Shane Warne recently said Steve Waugh was the ‘most selfish cricketer’ he had played with. (File Photo/CricketAustralia)

Responding to what he makes of Shane Warne’s recent comments directed towards his “selfish” behaviour as Australia captain, Steve Waugh said he has “never bought” into jibes at him made by Warne. He said he had no “feud” with Warne as it has always been the spinner saying things about him and Waugh not responding.

“People keep saying it’s a feud. But to me, a feud’s between two people. I’ve never bought into it, so it’s just one person,” the World Cup winning-skipper was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Reacting to a statistic that Waugh held the dubious record of being involved in most run-outs, Warne tweeted recently: “Wow! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times – is that correct? Mmmmmmmmm.”

“For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times – I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI – I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat,” he said in another tweet.

Warne has made no secret of his animosity towards his former skipper, with the dispute between them having surfaced since Warne got dropped during a Test tour of the West Indies in 1999.

Warne had called Waugh the “most selfish cricketer” in his autobiography in 2018 as well. “Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50,” he had said.

Waugh, for his part, has always said that he does not feel the need to respond to events that have happened two decades ago and that whatever decisions he took as captain were for the good of the team.

