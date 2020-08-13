scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Top News

Steve Waugh’s manager helps provide financial aid to 100 physically challenged cricketers in India

"Their approach to the game is inspirational," says Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf, adding that funding for physically challenged cricketers has dried up during the pandemic.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: August 13, 2020 5:31:52 pm
WaughHarley Medcalf on his visit to India (Twitter/HarleyMedcalf)

Around 100 needy physically challenged cricketers have been provided financial aid with the help of former Australian skipper Steve Waugh’s manager Harley Medcalf during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) announced on Thursday.

PCCAI secretary Ravi Chauhan said each cricketer was provided an amount of Rs 5000. “Each player was given Rs 5000 during the ongoing tough times,” Chauhan told PTI.

“I was visiting New Delhi with Steve Waugh in January. These guys were inspirational – the way they approach life, the way they approach the game, like Ninja warriors,” Medcalf said in an earlier video posted on Twitter.

He added that funding for these cricketers have dried up during the pandemic.

PCCAI further aims to extend its support to 400 physically challenged cricketers in need of help.

“The overall aim is to support 400 physically challenged cricketers. PCCAI would like to thank Harley Medcalf, Anand Chukka and one Praveen Nalla for their unrelenting support to this cause,” PCCAI said in a statement.

According to Chauhan, Medcalf and Chukka raised the funds, which were then distributed, while Nalla has been providing N-95 masks for the physically challenged cricketers.

“Special thanks to former Australia captain Steve Waugh for his support and encouragement to these boys,” the statement added.

Asked how the cricketers were selected, Chauhan said that they asked the respective state associations to give them list of needy players.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Woakes, Buttler propel England to unlikely win over Pakistan in first Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 13: Latest News