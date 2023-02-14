scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Steve Smith’s wrong ‘un: Australian cricketer tags wrong Dani Willis while wishing wife on Valentine’s Day

Thankfully for Smith, Willis, the one that is married to him, is not very regular on Twitter.

Steve Smith, Australian cricket team, Australia, Australia Cricket, Australia Cricket News, India vs Australia, India vs Australia 2nd Test, Australia vs India, Australia vs India 2nd Test, IND vs AUS, IND v AUS, AUS vs IND, AUS v IND, Border Gavaskar Trophy, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023(LEFT) Steve Smith and his wife Dani Willis; (RIGHT) Smith negotiates a delivery in the first Test against India. (PHOTOS: Instagram/Steve Smith, AP)
Steve Smith’s wrong ‘un: Australian cricketer tags wrong Dani Willis while wishing wife on Valentine’s Day
While distance makes the heart grow fonder, in some cases it can also make one forget the spouse’s Twitter handle. On Tuesday, Australian cricketer Steve Smith found himself committing the cardinal social media sin: tagging the wrong person in a tweet. What made it worst was that Smith was trying to wish his wife. On Valentine’s Day!

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife @dani_willis. Can’t wait to see you in a couple of days,” he tweeted while tagging the wrong person.

Thankfully for Smith, Willis, the one that is married to him, is not very regular on Twitter: her last retweet was in January 2018 while her last tweet was on November 2017.

As you would expect, Twitter users were at hand to point out the error.

Smith was part of the Australian team that lost to India by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur last week in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Test only lasted three days. And while Smith was among the top two scorers for Australia in both innings, scores of 37 and 25* will not be of any solace to the prolific batter.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:04 IST
