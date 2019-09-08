Whatever Steve Smith does, he’ll always be remembered as a cheat: Steve Harmison

Steve Smith Smith is enjoying an incredible Ashes series. So far in just five innings, he has accumulated 671 runs at a mind-boggling average of 134.20.

Once again in Manchester, he played a vital knock of 82 in the second innings of the fourth Test to put Australia in command.

What is remarkable is that he is not done yet and still has two more innings left in the series and could well eclipse Bradman’s feat of most runs in an Ashes series.

But according to former English Test cricketer Steve Harmison, no matter what incredible feats he achieves with his bat, Steve Smith will always be known as a cheat.

“I don’t think you can forgive him,” Harmison told talkSPORT.

“When you’re known as a cheat – and he is, I’m not going to sugar-coat it – that’s on your CV. You’re marked and you take it to the grave.

“Whatever Steve Smith does, he’ll always be remembered for what happened in South Africa.

“That’s something he’s got to live with. I can’t see anyone’s opinion changing on Smith, Bancroft, or Warner – because they’ve tarnished the game.”

Meanwhile, in their latest tweet, the ICC tweeted the definition of the word ‘Karma’. Also, in context to the above definition, they added a picture of a fan who wore the mask of Steve Smith crying while addressing the media last year.

karma [noun]

kar·ma | \ ˈkär-mə also ˈkər- \

Definition of karma

often capitalized : the force generated by a person’s actions held in Hinduism and Buddhism to perpetuate transmigration and in its ethical consequences to determine the nature of the person’s next existence. pic.twitter.com/tv2UmTd1TI — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith has emerged as England’s tormentor-in-chief, hitting at least 50 in every innings in this summer’s Ashes series, including a sensational double hundred in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.