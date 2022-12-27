Steve Smith wants his old baggy green, says new one makes him look like a ‘train driver’

Australian talisman Steve Smith wants his old baggy green, as the new one makes him look ‘train driver’ he said to ABC SPORT on day 2 of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game Smith when asked about his rodent-eaten baggy green and whether he will get the old one back or has to stick with the new one, he said “No I’d like it to get it back. It hasn’t gone off yet, but I’ve been talking to the manager. Hopefully they can send it off and get it fixed because it’s got lot of sentimental value. I really like the old one, looks like… I look like a train driver with this one”.

🚂 TOOT TOOT! 😂 🏏🇦🇺 Aussie batter @SteveSmith49 says he’d like to get his old baggy green fixed soon to avoid “looking like a train driver”. 🧢 RECAP: https://t.co/dR90zeSxWs #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/lB75cEmW8C — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 27, 2022

Smith’s tattered baggy green has caused quite an uproar on social media. Many fans have called it a sign of “disrespect for a national icon.” However, the right-handed batter has revealed the real reason behind him wearing a ragged Baggy Green cap. He has blamed it on the rats in the Galle change room.

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh has been known for being relucatant to replace his baggy green in the past. He wore the cap in poor conditions for a major part of his career. He changed the cap in 2002 before retiring in 2004. He made his debut in 1985.

Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer too were reluctant to change their baggy greens until it was about to fall off.

When asked about David Warner’s innings in the interview Smith responded by saying “He’s been a quality player for a long time. You don’t score 25 hundred opening the batting for Australia if you’re not any good. So, you know, he’s been batting really well. I think he said before this game he was coming in a good headspace. He loves batting here at the MCG and yeah he looked on from ball one yesterday. He played exceptionally well. Overnight he was 30-odd not out playing really nicely and just came out and continued on from where he is left off.”

Warner scored 200 off just 254 balls with 16 boundaries and two mammoth sixes in the scorching heat of 37 degrees Celsius (99F). He retired due to heat with cramps.