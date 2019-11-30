‘My 7 bigger than yours’: Rajasthan Royals trolls Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah celebrates after getting Steve Smith out in the Brisbane Test, his seven fingers denoting the number of times he has got Smith out. (File Photo/AP) Yasir Shah celebrates after getting Steve Smith out in the Brisbane Test, his seven fingers denoting the number of times he has got Smith out. (File Photo/AP)

Rajasthan Royals have trolled Pakistan’s Yasir Shah for the celebration which he enacted after getting Steve Smith out in the 1st Test of the ongoing series.

After Yasir Shah had got Steve Smith out in Brisbane, he had held seven fingers up – denoting the number of times he has got Smith out.

On Sunday, batting for Australia in the Adelaide Test, Smith became the fastest to 7000 runs in Test cricket.

Smith, who made his Test debut nine years ago, became the fastest to 7000 runs in just 70 matches. Smith crossed the milestone in his 126th Test innings, overtaking England’s Wally Hammond’s previous best of 131 innings – a record that stood since 1946.

Following this, Rajasthan Royals, Smith’s IPL team, had something to say about Yasir Shah’s celebration from the last match.

With Ajinkya Rahane having been released, Rajasthan Royals will be led by Steve Smith in the 2020 IPL.

