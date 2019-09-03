Steve Smith topples Virat Kohli to reclaim No 1 Test ranking

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith climbed to the number one position in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Virat Kohli tumbled to the second spot, following his first ball duck against West Indies in the second Test in Jamaica.

Despite missing the third Test in Leeds due to concussion, Smith is one point ahead of the Indian skipper and will look to extend the lead in the next match, which starts from Wednesday.

The former Aussie skipper was at the pole position since December 2015, and only in August 2018, while Smith was serving his ban from international cricket, Kohli overtook him after reaching career-high rating points in the series against England.

Two of the very best! In the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test batting rankings, Steve Smith has pipped Virat Kohli to become No.1! 👀 pic.twitter.com/eH1DxAmvar — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2019

Returning to the longer format of the game, Smith went on to slam consecutive centuries in the first match against England and followed it by scoring 92 in the second. His current average is 63.2 in Test cricket.

Kohli-led Indian unit is at the pole position of the ICC Test Championship after the team completed a clean sweep over West Indies in the recently concluded two-match series. Kohli, who scored two half-centuries in the tour, is yet to slam a ton in this year. The Indian skipper will get a chance to challenge the Australian in the home Test series against South Africa, starting from October 2.

In other developments, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane returned to the top and is currently placed at the no 7 spot. He had an incredible outing in the Caribbean, scoring his first century in 33 innings. The righyt-handed batsman amassed 271 runs in two matches, which included one century and two half-centuries.

Hanuma Vihari emerged as the leading run-scorer from the series also climbed 40 places and is now settled at No 30 after just six Tests.

In the bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah, who became the third Indian to complete a Test hattrick in the second match against West Indies, is now placed at the no 3 spot. The 25-year-old also became the fastest Indian to scalp 50 Test wickets.

Ripping the West Indies batting line-up apart, Bumrah finished with 13 wickets at 9.23, which included two five-wicket hauls. He jumped four places with a career-best 835 rating points and is now behind Australia’s Pat Cummins and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.