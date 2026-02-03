Steve Smith to make Pakistan Super League debut after T20 World Cup snub

Steve Smith is set to make his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut with league newcomers Sialkot Stallionz announcing his signing on Tuesday. Sialkot Stallionz are one of two new teams in the PSL this season, with the other being from Hyderabad, Sindh. Smith was left out of the Australian squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. He reunites with former Australia captain Tim Paine by joining the PSL side, with the latter being earlier announced as their head coach.

“One of the all time great players is a PSL Stallionz!”, Paine posted on X. “Huge for our franchise and the PSL T20.” While a full auction for the 11th season of the PSL is set to take place on February 11, Smith’s signing was made possible by a new rule that allowed franchises to directly sign one player outside the scope of the auction.