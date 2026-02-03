Steve Smith to make Pakistan Super League debut after T20 World Cup snub

Steve Smith reunites with former Australia captain Tim Paine by joining the PSL side, with the latter being earlier announced as their head coach. 

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 3, 2026 07:53 PM IST
Steve Smith Big Bash LeagueSteve Smith celebrates his century for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. (Screengrab: X/Big Bash League)
Steve Smith is set to make his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut with league newcomers Sialkot Stallionz announcing his signing on Tuesday. Sialkot Stallionz are one of two new teams in the PSL this season, with the other being from Hyderabad, Sindh. Smith was left out of the Australian squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. He reunites with former Australia captain Tim Paine by joining the PSL side, with the latter being earlier announced as their head coach.

“One of the all time great players is a PSL Stallionz!”, Paine posted on X. “Huge for our franchise and the PSL T20.” While a full auction for the 11th season of the PSL is set to take place on February 11, Smith’s signing was made possible by a new rule that allowed franchises to directly sign one player outside the scope of the auction.

Smith last played a T20I for Australia in February 2024. While he is considered an all-time great in Test cricket and has won the 2021 T20 World Cup, Smith has scored 1094 runs in 67 T20Is for Australia at a strike rate of 125.45. However, the 36-year-old’s stunning form in the Big Bash League this season for Sydney Sixers had led to calls for Smith to be included in the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup. Smith scored 299 runs with a strike rate of 167.97 and an average of 59.80 with a century and two half-centuries.

Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said that while Smith isn’t part of the main squad, he remains in contention in case an injury occurs. “Steve is an exceptional player who has worked very hard on his short-form game and was rewarded with a great stint in the Big Bash batting at the top for the Sixers,” Dodemaide said. “The current T20 top order has been very successful building into this tournament so we feel we’re well-placed in that area. If a replacement is required Steve is very much in contention and this has been communicated with him.”

