Steve Smith set to return to cricket after ball tampering controversy

Former Australian captain Steve Smith. (Reuters) Former Australian captain Steve Smith. (Reuters)

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith, who is currently serving the one-year ban following the ball tampering controversy during the Test series against South Africa in March, is set to return to cricket. As per the guidelines issues by Cricket Australia, Smith is cleared to play domestic tournaments outside Australia, and he has been named as a marquee player at Global T20 Canada League which is set to begin in June. Apart from the 28-year old, the dynamic Australian international Chris Lynn, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and former Pakistan international Shahid Afridi will also appear in the month-long tournament.

Other marquee players in the tournament are David Millre, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russel, Darren Sammy and Lasith Malina. The tournament will see 22 matches starting from June 25 to July 28.

Smith’s return to cricket has come just a couple of weeks after Australia batsman David Warner, who also received a year-long ban for his role in the South Africa scandal, was cleared to play premier league cricket. The former Australia vice-captain will play for Randwick Petersham, his club in Sydney. Cameron Bancroft, who was given a 9-month ban by Cricket Australia, was also cleared to play Western Australia’s Premier Cricket league, earlier this month.

Global T20 Canada will have a total of six teams with five representing Canadian cities — Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks. The players’ draft will be held next week. Cricket West Indies will have a representative team in the event with only Caribbean players. All matches will be held at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club near Toronto.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft were banned from national and state teams for their role in the scandal in Cape Town in March, but the suspension does not extend to domestic tournaments outside his home nation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App