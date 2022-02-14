Steve Smith suffers concussion, ruled out of remainder of T20I series against SL

Star Australia batter Steven Smith was on Sunday ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka after suffering a concussion while fielding during his side’s win in Super Over in the second match at the SCG here.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed after the match that Smith had suffered a concussion after landing on his head following a spectacular diving attempt to save a six in the final over of the second innings, according to ‘ESPNcricino’.

Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok. 🙏 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) February 13, 2022

He will be subject to low-level concussion protocols over the next few days. The senior batter is expected to make a full recovery within a week but he will not play in the final three games in Canberra and Melbourne.

Smith was fielding at deep midwicket in the final over of Sri Lanka’s chase when Maheesh Theekshana launched Marcus Stoinis in his direction. Smith dived full length back and to his right to catch the ball and flick it back infield in the single motion but in the process his head thumped on to the turf.

He was seen to have some discomfort and the medical staff immediately attended to him. Smith walked off without much assistance but he did not field for the final two balls or during the Super Over.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said Smith was fine despite the initial concerns.

“When anyone dives and doesn’t get up straight away, it’s always a bit of concern,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

“It’s good to see him walking around now. He made his way off the field and he’s walking around changing now. So early signs are good.”