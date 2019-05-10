Steve Smith slams unbeaten 91 against New Zealand, earns praise from skipper Aaron Finch

Continuing his great form after returning to the international arena, former Australia skipper Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 91 Friday during the team’s final warm-up match against New Zealand before they head to England for the World Cup.

Australia eventually won the contest by five wickets because of the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method as bad light stopped the play when Australia were batting on 248/5 in 44 overs. New Zealand had earlier amassed 286/9 in their 50 overs.

However, David Warner, who was in imperious form during the Indian Premier League was dismissed on two and has failed to notch up a big score in the series. The Aussie opener was sent back to the pavilion for a duck in the previous warm-up fixture and could only manage 39 in the first match.

Praising his teammate’s good run in the series, current Aussie skipper Aaron Finch said that Smith’s “timing and class” is back and it seems that he had never left the Australian team.

“His timing and class was back again. It was like he hadn’t left. His drives down the ground on a really difficult wicket to time off the front foot was so impressive, just the amount of time he spent in the middle and how he went through the gears was very impressive,” the Australian skipper was quoted as saying in an ESPN Cricinfo report.

Finch expressed happiness over Warner and Smith return to the international circuit and said that the duo have done incredible work during their time away, which is showing.

With the likes of Smith, Warner, and Mitchell Starc in the line-up, Finch said he was confident that Australia will retain the trophy as most of them know what it takes to win one.

“I think it’s a big advantage, just to know what it takes to win a World Cup and what it takes to manage your way through a campaign which can be difficult,” Finch said.

“You have to be at your best at the business end but you can’t afford to let anything slip at the start. Six guys, who have been there (2015) and done that will give a lot of experience to the others of what to expect, what to feel walking out there because it is different,” he said.