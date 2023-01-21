scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Steve Smith scores back-to-back T20 century

Steve Smith smashed a 66-ball 125 to register his second straight century in the Big Bash League.

Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century against Sydney Thunder. (BBL)
Listen to this article
Steve Smith scores back-to-back T20 century
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Steve Smith has set the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on fire as the Sydney Sixer batsman notched up his second straight century. Smith, who smashed his first BBL century, made it two in a row in the space of four days.

Smith become only the second cricketer to score consecutive centuries in the BBL, racing towards triple figures in just 56 deliveries against Sydney Thunder.

Smith smacked an unbeaten 125 (66) at the SCG, the fifth-highest score in BBL history, backing up the century he scored against the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour earlier this week.

“I’m speechless,” Sixers captain Moises Henriques said.

“To think we wouldn’t let him play last year.”

Courtesy an unbeaten 155-run stand for the third wicket with captain Moises Henriques, the Thunder have posted 187 for 2 in the allotted 19 overs.

Thunder seamer Gurinder Sandhu snared an early breakthrough after Sixers wicketkeeper Josh Philippe edged a delivery back onto his stumps for 10 (8).

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Interestingly, he completed both his centuries with a six. Against Adelaide Strikes, he reaches the feat in just 56 balls, including five boundaries and seven sixes. on Saturday against Sydney Thunders, he smoked a 66-ball 125 with the help of five boundaries and nine sixes and call it a sheer incident, he again completed his century in 56 balls. In two matches he has managed to hit 16 sixes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

In the previous match against the strikers, dominated a 149-run second-wicket partnership with Kurtis Patterson.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 15:40 IST
Next Story

‘For once, the straight drive wasn’t my favourite shot!’ Sachin Tendulkar recalls an incident involving RP Singh

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 21: Latest News
close