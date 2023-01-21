Steve Smith scores back-to-back T20 century

Steve Smith has set the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on fire as the Sydney Sixer batsman notched up his second straight century. Smith, who smashed his first BBL century, made it two in a row in the space of four days.

Smith become only the second cricketer to score consecutive centuries in the BBL, racing towards triple figures in just 56 deliveries against Sydney Thunder.

Smith smacked an unbeaten 125 (66) at the SCG, the fifth-highest score in BBL history, backing up the century he scored against the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour earlier this week.

Not a bad player this young Smith kid from Sydney, I think he’ll have a big future 😳😳#BBL12 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) January 21, 2023

“I’m speechless,” Sixers captain Moises Henriques said.

“To think we wouldn’t let him play last year.”

Courtesy an unbeaten 155-run stand for the third wicket with captain Moises Henriques, the Thunder have posted 187 for 2 in the allotted 19 overs.

Thunder seamer Gurinder Sandhu snared an early breakthrough after Sixers wicketkeeper Josh Philippe edged a delivery back onto his stumps for 10 (8).

Interestingly, he completed both his centuries with a six. Against Adelaide Strikes, he reaches the feat in just 56 balls, including five boundaries and seven sixes. on Saturday against Sydney Thunders, he smoked a 66-ball 125 with the help of five boundaries and nine sixes and call it a sheer incident, he again completed his century in 56 balls. In two matches he has managed to hit 16 sixes.

In the previous match against the strikers, dominated a 149-run second-wicket partnership with Kurtis Patterson.