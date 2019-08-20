Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test due to concussion

In a big blow to Australia, in-form batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds after suffering a concussion during the second Test at Lord’s. Smith was hit on the neck by Jofra Archer’s nasty bouncer on day four of the Test.

The 30-year-old was asked to walk off the ground as a precautionary measure by team doctor Richard Saw. He was allowed to bat later in the innings. However, he was subbed out for Marnus Labuschagne on day five as we woke up dizzy with a headache.

“Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with coach Justin Langer confirming the news after the batsman sat out Australia’s training session on Tuesday,” Cricket Australia announced on their website.

Smith has been in tremendous in the Ashes 2019 on his Test comeback. He has scored 378 runs in three innings at an average of 126 in the series so far including two centuries in the first Test and a half-century in second.

Is Jofra Archer the most lethal bowler in world cricket today? He did this to three batsmen in this year’s World Cup. I’m seriously praying for Steve Smith. Really concerned about him now. pic.twitter.com/0Zeh9C0092 — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) August 17, 2019

Labuschagne is likely to be Smith’s replacement in the third Test starting August 22. He scored a gritty 100-ball 59 under pressure to help Australia save the Test match.