Steve Smith replaces injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign was reshaped again after Steven Smith was announced as a replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ahead of the crucial league phase clash against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Monday.

The ICC Event Technical Committee approved the change after Hazlewood was ruled out with a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since February. Despite initial optimism that he might recover in time for the latter stages, medical advice confirmed he would not be fit to contribute.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage, but the latest indications he is still some time away, and accelerating his program will carry too much risk,” selector Tony Dodemaide said.