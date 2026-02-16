Steve Smith replaces injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Though he has not featured in a T20I since early 2024, Steve Smith will enter the tournament on the back of an impressive Big Bash League season.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 03:35 PM IST
Steve Smith has not featured in a T20 International since early 2024. (File)Steve Smith has not featured in a T20 International since early 2024. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign was reshaped again after Steven Smith was announced as a replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ahead of the crucial league phase clash against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Monday.

The ICC Event Technical Committee approved the change after Hazlewood was ruled out with a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since February. Despite initial optimism that he might recover in time for the latter stages, medical advice confirmed he would not be fit to contribute.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage, but the latest indications he is still some time away, and accelerating his program will carry too much risk,” selector Tony Dodemaide said.

“ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match. With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he [Smith] is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required,” he added. Though he has not featured in a T20 International since early 2024, Smith will enter the tournament on the back of an impressive Big Bash League season, where he amassed 299 runs in six matches, helping the Sydney Sixers reach the final.

Smith had joined the squad in Kandy ahead of Australia’s clash with co‑hosts Sri Lanka, as a cover for Mitchell Marsh, training with teammates and signalling readiness to step in if required.

The 2021 T20 World Cup champions find themselves in a must-win scenario on Monday, after having lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Friday. They will play the last league phase match of the tournament against Oman on Friday.

Updated Australia squad:Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Union budget 2026
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Congress
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
When touch becomes a service: What cuddle therapy and paid companionship reveal about India’s loneliness crisis
cuddle therapy
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News