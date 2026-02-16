Steve Smith replaces injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign was reshaped again after Steven Smith was announced as a replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ahead of the crucial league phase clash against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Monday.
The ICC Event Technical Committee approved the change after Hazlewood was ruled out with a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since February. Despite initial optimism that he might recover in time for the latter stages, medical advice confirmed he would not be fit to contribute.
“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage, but the latest indications he is still some time away, and accelerating his program will carry too much risk,” selector Tony Dodemaide said.
“ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match. With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he [Smith] is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required,” he added. Though he has not featured in a T20 International since early 2024, Smith will enter the tournament on the back of an impressive Big Bash League season, where he amassed 299 runs in six matches, helping the Sydney Sixers reach the final.
Smith had joined the squad in Kandy ahead of Australia’s clash with co‑hosts Sri Lanka, as a cover for Mitchell Marsh, training with teammates and signalling readiness to step in if required.
The 2021 T20 World Cup champions find themselves in a must-win scenario on Monday, after having lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs on Friday. They will play the last league phase match of the tournament against Oman on Friday.
Updated Australia squad:Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
