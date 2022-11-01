scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Steve Smith ready to slot in at World Cup as Australia sweat on injuries

Captain and opener Aaron Finch, number six Tim David and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are all questionable ahead of Australia's final Super 12 match against Afghanistan on Friday.

World Cup, Steve Smith, Australia in T20 world cup, T20 world cupWhile there are heavier hitters in the lineup, Smith feels his game could suit Australian wickets that were "doing quite a bit" in the tournament so far. (Reuters)

Steve Smith will be happy to bat anywhere in the Australian order if called upon at the T20 World Cup and he might finally have his chance with injury doubts hanging over a number of his team mates.

Captain and opener Aaron Finch, number six Tim David and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are all questionable ahead of Australia’s final Super 12 match against Afghanistan on Friday.

Though arguably Australia’s finest batsman of the modern era, Smith’s only on-field role has been as a substitute at this World Cup, with selectors opting for the hard-hitting but inexperienced David in the middle order.

Aaron Finch bats during the match between Australia and Ireland. (AP)

Smith took two catches as a substitute fielder on Monday as Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs at the Gabba to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

While there are heavier hitters in the lineup, Smith feels his game could suit Australian wickets that were “doing quite a bit” in the tournament so far.

“You haven’t seen those really big scores. Guys like Virat (Kohli) in that game at the MCG just batted, and then took it on later on,” Smith told reporters of the India batsman’s match-winning knock against Pakistan.

“That is the way I like to go about things.

Advertisement

“If things are difficult early, I have played test cricket and one-day cricket so I have got the game to play in those difficult circumstances.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The way the tournament has played out so far with the wickets, if you have got someone who is able to bat through a fair chunk of the innings and let the hitters go around them, that has worked pretty well.

“I certainly feel I can play that role.”

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is set to captain the side if Finch is ruled out, as he did when Finch left the field early during Ireland’s chase.

Advertisement

“I assume Wadey will take the reins, but I’m happy to help in any way I can,” said Smith.

“I’ve got a lot of experience, vice-captain of the test side and been captain before, so happy to help in any way I can.”

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:43:00 pm
Next Story

How I Met Your Mother fame Cristin Milioti joins Colin Farrell starrer The Penguin cast

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 01: Latest News