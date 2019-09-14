Watch: Steve Smith takes one-handed blinder in 5th Ashes Test

Steve Smith can do no wrong in this year’s Ashes. He did not have a chance to entertain with the bat in hand on Day 3 on Saturday, but he did produce a sensational moment in the field in the last session of the day. He was responsible for the wicket of Chris Woakes in the last hour of the day, flinging himself like a caped superhero towards a fast-traveling ball from second slip, pouching a sensational catch with one hand.

Smith’s reaction after taking the catch was also part of why the moment was special. As his teammates congregated around him, lauding him for the moment of brilliance, Smith only shrugged his shoulders and threw the ball away nonchalantly.

Woakes could not believe for a while that the catch had been taken. Even Mitchell Marsh, the bowler, looked surprised and unsure as to how he should react.

Smith has a penchant for taking catches like these in the slip cordon though.

Steve Smith loves a hanger in the cordon! From the vault… #Ashes pic.twitter.com/UNUo508O49 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 14, 2019

Smith’s catch also seemed to have an infectious nature, as Marnus Labuschagne took another stunning catch in the deep just moments later to get Jos Buttler out. England ended the day with 2 wickets in hand and a lead of 382 runs.