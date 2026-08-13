‘Technology saved me today’: Steve Smith on Snicko controversy vs Bangladesh

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Australia batter Steve Smith said that he felt that he had edged a Ebadot Hossain delivery which was caught but was not given out by the on-field umpire as well as the Snicko on the first day of the 1st Test between Australia and Bangladesh.
In the 21st over, Smith appeared to nick the ball which went through to wicketkeeper Liton Das. Bangladesh appealed but the on-field umpire wasn’t interested. Convinced that Smith got a bit of bat, Bangladesh reviewed but Snicko showed no spike and the not out decision remained. Smith, who had already begun to walk back saw the decision and came back.
“I think so. Yeah. I was lucky. Yeah, it seems that way. Yeah. You got to take it sometimes. Normally, it’s pretty good. Yeah, maybe I didn’t nick it. I don’t know but I certainly felt something. If I had been given out, I was going to walk off. But yeah, technology saved me today, I guess,” Smith said in the press conference after day’s play.
“Did you nick that?”
“I think so, yeah.”
Watch Steve Smith’s full press conference after day one of #AUSvBAN: https://t.co/UPFVhNe5II pic.twitter.com/hzoOHz4xVR
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 13, 2026
In the match, Bangladesh savoured their first taste of test cricket in Australia for 23 years on Thursday as they skittled the world’s top-ranked side for less than 200 and went to stumps in command at 96 for one on the first day of the series-opener in Darwin.
Hasan Mahmud was the standout performer on a famous day for Bangladesh pace bowling, taking 6-55 at Marrara Oval to rout Pat Cummins’s team for 198, their lowest innings total in seven tests against the South Asian side.
Mahmud’s haul was the third best in tests by a Bangladesh quick and included the prized wicket of Smith for 71 before tea. Barring Smith, it was a poor display by Australia’s batters after captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put them to work on a slow, green-tinged pitch under a blazing sun.
Under-pressure opener Jake Weatherald (23), Darwin’s first test player, squandered a start and all-rounder Cameron Green’s 13-ball 13 may deepen doubts about his place in the team.
By contrast, Bangladesh’s top order batted with patience and resilience, foiling Australia’s elite attack of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon as the pitch flattened out in the afternoon.
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