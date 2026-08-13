‘Technology saved me today’: Steve Smith on Snicko controversy vs Bangladesh

Australia batter Steve Smith said that he felt that he had edged a Ebadot Hossain delivery which was caught but was not given out by the on-field umpire as well as the Snicko on the first day of the 1st Test between Australia and Bangladesh.

In the 21st over, Smith appeared to nick the ball which went through to wicketkeeper Liton Das. Bangladesh appealed but the on-field umpire wasn’t interested. Convinced that Smith got a bit of bat, Bangladesh reviewed but Snicko showed no spike and the not out decision remained. Smith, who had already begun to walk back saw the decision and came back.