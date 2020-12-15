Steve Smith leaves training session with sore back, Australia’s injury concerns grow

Steve Smith left training after 10 minutes on Tuesday, in a big injury concern for Australia two days before the 1st Test vs India. (AFP)

Australia have had an ill-fated lead-up to the Test series vs India, but the biggest concern of them all hit them on Tuesday, two days before the 1st Test in Adelaide, when Steve Smith had to leave a training session after 10 minutes due to a sore back.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Steve Smith trained for about 10 minutes on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval before leaving for the Australian dressing-room. Smith also did not turn up for batting practice at the nets.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson later confirmed that the batsman would not be returning to training until Wednesday. The spokesperson also confirmed that Smith was receiving treatment for back soreness after reaching down for a ball.

Smith and the Australians have been in Adelaide training since last Friday

Smith arrived at the session on Tuesday, but was not carrying his equipment like the others, and walked off with the physio looking uncomfortable after a short while.

Smith almost missed one of the ODI matches against India following a bout of vertigo, but was passed fit to play at the last minute and came out and smashed his second consecutive century of the series.

For Australia, David Warner has been ruled out of the opening game with a groin injury while the likes of Marcus Harris and Moises Henriques have been drafted into the team as Will Puckovski and Cameron Green suffered blows on the helmet during the warm-up games against India.

