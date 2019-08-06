ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith overtakes Cheteshwar Pujara to grab third spot after twin Ashes Ton

After two consecutive centuries in Ashes 2019 opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Steve Smith becomes the No.3 batsman in ICC Test batsman rankings after accumulating 903 points. Smith went past India’s Cheteshwar Pujara to gain one spot.

Advertising

Smith made a terrific comeback by rescuing Australia from 122 for 8 in the first innings to get them to a respectable score followed by another century to put his side in the driver’s seat on day four of the first Test. The Edgbaston Test was Smith’s first Test after returning from a one-year ban for ball-tampering.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli currently leads the list with 922 rating points followed by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with 913 points. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara is on the fourth spot with 881 points.

The 30-year-old’s stellar knock in both the innings of the Edgbaston Test helped him get back to the 900 above-point mark with four more Tests to go.

Advertising

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon gained six spots to get to the 13th position in ICC Test bowler rankings. Lyon took nine wickets in the game including a six-wicket haul in the second innings.

Australian speedster Pat Cummins retains his top position with a seven-wicket match haul. The brilliant display of bowling helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points. The 26-year-old also registered the third-highest rating points for an Australian bowler in the past 50 years after legendary bowlers Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Opener Rory Burns has moved up 25 places after his knock of 133 in the first innings helping to a career-best 81st position. Stuart Broad, who registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings gained two spots. Broad is now in the 16th position.

Chris Woakes has jumped four places to take the 29th slot after grabbing four wickets in the match. Woakes also went past his teammate Moeen Ali to reach ninth among all-rounders.