Steve Smith blasts ton as Washington record highest-ever T20 chase in MLC Eliminator

MLC 2026: Andries Gous and captain Steve Smith put on 241 off 89 balls during a record Eliminator chase against MI New York. (Sportzpics)

Australian superstar Steve Smith powered Washington Freedom in a record-breaking T20 run-chase as they overcame defending champions MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 Eliminator match in Oakland on Wednesday night.

Set a record 267-run chase on the back of Nicholas Pooran’s 31-ball century, the fastest in MLC history, Washington skipper Smith and wicket-keeper Andries Gous (132, 51b, 10×4, 12×6) combined to produce a stunning six-wicket win. Down 10 for two inside three overs, Smith and Gous produced a record third-wicket stand that yielded 241 runs in only 89 balls.

In a match that was a repeat of last year’s final where MI had emerged victorious, Smith remained unbeaten on 110 off 48 balls (7 fours and 9 sixes) as Washington stormed to the target in only 18.4 overs.