Steve Smith blasts ton as Washington record highest-ever T20 chase in MLC Eliminator

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Australian superstar Steve Smith powered Washington Freedom in a record-breaking T20 run-chase as they overcame defending champions MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 Eliminator match in Oakland on Wednesday night.
Set a record 267-run chase on the back of Nicholas Pooran’s 31-ball century, the fastest in MLC history, Washington skipper Smith and wicket-keeper Andries Gous (132, 51b, 10×4, 12×6) combined to produce a stunning six-wicket win. Down 10 for two inside three overs, Smith and Gous produced a record third-wicket stand that yielded 241 runs in only 89 balls.
In a match that was a repeat of last year’s final where MI had emerged victorious, Smith remained unbeaten on 110 off 48 balls (7 fours and 9 sixes) as Washington stormed to the target in only 18.4 overs.
Washington broke the all-time T20 record held by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings for the highest successful chase in the format. PBKS had gunned down a 265-run target against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi in April this year during the IPL 2026 season, bettering their own record of a 262-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.
Steve Smith is on fire tonight, he brings in his first MLC century 💯 pic.twitter.com/gx7OLh7D9M
— Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 16, 2026
Records tumbled left and right during the high-scoring match. While Pooran belted the quickest ton in the tournament’s history, he was supported by a quickfire knock from T20 legend Kieron Pollard. Pollard struck eight sixes during his 25-ball stay that yielded 64 runs, taking him past the 1000-sixes mark in the format. Pollard is only the second man to achieve the landmark after Chris Gayle, after having recently surpassed him for most runs in the format.
Washington Freedom will next face San Francisco Unicorns in the Challenger match on Thursday, the winner of which will meet Los Angeles Knight Riders in the final on July 18, Saturday.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.