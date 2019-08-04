Toggle Menu
Steve Smith hits another ton, sixth in his last 10 Ashes innings

Steve Smith is in an ominous form and it is his 6th Ashes ton in his last 10 Ashes innings. Resuming on 124-3, Smith continued to put England to the sword, passing 100 post-lunch. England have not dismissed Smith with a red ball for a score under 50 since the second innings of the Trent Bridge test in 2015.

Steve Smith hits his 25th Test hundred, second of the match.  (Reuters)

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has returned to the international cricket with a special task to accomplish as the classy batsman hit the second century of the match on Day 4  of first Ashes Test at Edgebaston on Sunday. He has hit almost half of Australia’s runs himself in the first Test and have rescued Australia from a problematic situation to commanding one as Smith made a quick 103 off 147  balls. Australia now lead by 146 runs on Day 4.

Travis Head settled down after some nervy moments to reach his half-century, before Ben Stokes enticed an edge from Head, who departed for 51 to bring an end to a partnership worth 130.

Smith was stripped of the captaincy and handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia after teammate Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to change the condition of the ball with sandpaper during a March 2018 test in South Africa. Bancroft and David Warner were also banned for their part in the incident and returned to test action on Thursday. While Warner has endured his third-worst return in tests in which he has batted twice, Smith has picked up where he left off.

