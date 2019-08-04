Steve Smith hits another ton, sixth in his last 10 Ashes innings

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has returned to the international cricket with a special task to accomplish as the classy batsman hit the second century of the match on Day 4 of first Ashes Test at Edgebaston on Sunday. He has hit almost half of Australia’s runs himself in the first Test and have rescued Australia from a problematic situation to commanding one as Smith made a quick 103 off 147 balls. Australia now lead by 146 runs on Day 4.

Advertising

Steve Smith is in an ominous form and it is his 6th Ashes ton in his last 10 Ashes innings. Resuming on 124-3, Smith continued to put England to the sword, passing 100 post-lunch. England have not dismissed Smith with a red ball for a score under 50 since the second innings of the Trent Bridge test in 2015. Despite a full one-year ban, Steve Smith has reached 25th Test hundred in his 65th Test match.

Steven Smith’s last 10 #Ashes innings: 143

141*

40

6

239

76

102*

83

144

51* (ongoing)#ashes2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 4, 2019

Travis Head settled down after some nervy moments to reach his half-century, before Ben Stokes enticed an edge from Head, who departed for 51 to bring an end to a partnership worth 130.

Smith was stripped of the captaincy and handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia after teammate Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to change the condition of the ball with sandpaper during a March 2018 test in South Africa. Bancroft and David Warner were also banned for their part in the incident and returned to test action on Thursday. While Warner has endured his third-worst return in tests in which he has batted twice, Smith has picked up where he left off.

Here are some interesting facts about Steve Smith’s class:

Steve Smith scored his first 100 at The Oval in 2013. Since the start of that innings he is averaging 71.93 in 97 innings. In cricket, you hardly come across batsmen averaging 70 even in 20 inns. To main that average for nearly 100 inns is just INCREDIBLE! #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 4, 2019

25th Test century

10th Ashes century Advertising First time getting hundreds in both innings of a Test. Many more milestones on the way. Welcome back Steven Smith! #Ashes2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 4, 2019

Most #Ashes Test 100s

19 – Don Bradman (63 inns)

12 – Jack Hobbs (71)

10 – Steve Waugh (72)/Steve Smith (43)

—

Fewest inns to reach 10th #Ashes 100

37 – Bradman

43 – S Smith

48 – Hobbs

71 – S Waugh#Ashes19#EngvAus #EngvsAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 4, 2019