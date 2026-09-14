Steve Smith eyes LA 2028, unsure of Ashes 2027: ‘Don’t know if I’ll be there’

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Steve Smith may not know whether he will still be playing Test cricket by next year’s Ashes, but the Australian batsman has another target in mind – representing his country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years at the LA Games, with six teams each in the men’s and women’s T20 competitions. Smith, who will be 39 by then, said playing at the Olympics was one of the few goals he still wanted to achieve.
“Right now probably it’s just the Olympics to try to be a part of that,” Smith told The Telegraph. “One of the reasons why I wanted to play with Amsterdam here was just to continue playing as much T20 cricket as I can.
“I was keen immediately to come and play in a new market and, hopefully, share some experiences with the local players and associate players: share a dressing room with them and try to impart some of my knowledge on to them. It’s been really good.”
Smith is currently playing for Amsterdam Flames in the European T20 Premier League. The tournament has allowed him to keep playing T20 cricket as he looks ahead to Los Angeles.
While Smith has the Olympics in his sights, he is less certain about how long he will continue playing Test cricket. The 37-year-old has played 125 Tests, scoring 37 centuries at an average of 54, but is now taking his Test career one series at a time.
Smith has never won an Ashes series in England. Asked whether he could finally do so next summer, he admitted that he did not know whether he would still be playing Test cricket by then.
“I don’t even know if I’ll be there yet,” Smith said. “I’m kind of a series-by-series proposition, as I’ve been for a while, and that’s still a fair way away for me right now. So, yeah, I’d love to win one there or to have won one there, but you wait and see if that comes to fruition.”
Smith, however, feels he can continue playing T20 cricket for some time and has not decided when he will retire from the game completely.
“I still like to think I could play T20 cricket for a while,” he said. “What’s next for me when I finish? I’m not sure, but yeah, hopefully a bit more time left playing.
“I’ve achieved a lot in the game. It’s been a great ride for the last 15 years or thereabouts. I’ve had a lot of fun. I’m still enjoying it, so I don’t have an end date; we’ll wait and see. But it’s been a good ride.”
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