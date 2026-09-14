Steve Smith eyes LA 2028, unsure of Ashes 2027: ‘Don’t know if I’ll be there’

Steve Smith may not know whether he will still be playing Test cricket by next year’s Ashes, but the Australian batsman has another target in mind – representing his country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years at the LA Games, with six teams each in the men’s and women’s T20 competitions. Smith, who will be 39 by then, said playing at the Olympics was one of the few goals he still wanted to achieve.

“Right now probably it’s just the Olympics to try to be a part of that,” Smith told The Telegraph. “One of the reasons why I wanted to play with Amsterdam here was just to continue playing as much T20 cricket as I can.