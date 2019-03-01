WATCH: Steve Smith returns to the nets after elbow surgery

Former Australia captain Steve Smith returned for a practice session at the nets after undergoing an elbow surgery. The 28-year-old, who is currently serving a one-year ban from international cricket for ball tampering incident, uploaded a video on his Instagram account, in which he was seen facing a few deliveries at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Captioning the video, the right-handed batsman wrote: “Great to have my first hit back. The elbow is feeling good.” The batsman had undergone the knife in January after being forced to drop out of the Bangladesh Premier League tournament due to the injury.

With the cricketer regaining fitness, Australia coach Justin Langer voiced confidence that both Smith and David Warner, who also had to drop out of BPL 2019 tournament due to an elbow injury, will be fit to play in the upcoming IPL tournament. Speaking to Australian media in India, Langer said: “From all accounts they should both be ready for the IPL, which is really positive.”

He further added: “Dave’s probably a little more advanced but my understanding is they’ll be ready to go in the not-too-distant future.”

As per a report by Cricket Australia, Warner also visited SCG for a nets session on Thursday and met with former South African bowler Morne Morkel, who was also at the ground ahead of a stint with English county side Surrey. Speaking to CA, Morkel said: “It’s the first time I’ve seen Davey since South Africa. Obviously, as a cricket supporter, I’m rapt for him to get back on the field. It will be great to see him and Steve (Smith) play and it will be great for Australia as well.”

He added: “He (Warner) is a world class player. Against him, as a bowler I always felt under pressure,” Morkel said.

Both Warner and Smith will be eligible to return to international cricket after their ban ends on March 29, 2019. The duo is likely to be seen at the IPL tournament, where the former will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the latter will join Rajasthan Royals side.