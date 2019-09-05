Steve Smith: ‘A world class batsman batting in a world of his own’

Steve Smith marked his return to international cricket with a stunning double hundred against England in Manchester on Thursday.

💥Steve Smith 200*🤩💥 cricket cha raja 💥✌️ pic.twitter.com/xVdf3QWdZe — Deep Joshi (@DeepJos62832740) September 5, 2019

Smith became just the second Australian to score two double centuries in Ashes Tests in England. He made 215 at Lord’s in 2015 to go with his 211 at Old Trafford. Only Sir Donald Bradman had five scores of 200+ in England.

Resuming on his overnight score of 60 not out, the 30-year-old survived an early scare when Jofra Archer dropped him on 65. But from thereon there was no looking back for the number one Test batsmen as he reached his century in 160 balls.

Moments late he was handed a reprieve when he was batting on 118 after Jack Leach got out him out but only to be declared as a no-ball.

He was batting star, now reborn a batting superstar!! Take a bow @stevesmith49 WHAT AN INNINGS!! Just amazing!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 5, 2019

What a comeback Steve Smith has made. Out for a year , comes back with twin centuries, misses a test due to injury, comes back with a double. Extraordinary player and what a delight to watch #ENGvsAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 5, 2019

After more than seven hours of batting he finally reached his double ton of 310 balls.

This was Smith’s third hundred of a series where he made 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run win in the opener at Edgbaston-his first Test since completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban.

Steve Smith’s story in the last 16 months has been a rollercoaster ride which began with the sandpaper incident, followed by a one-year ban. But he returned to score twin hundreds but was hit on the helmet. After missing out on one test, he has now hit a double hundred.

Smith was finally dismissed for 211 of 319 balls when he tried to reverse sweep Joe Root.

Interestingly, Smith has only been out twice with the reverse sweep – both times, the bowler was Joe Root.