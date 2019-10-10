Steve Smith dismissed for duck by USA bowler

Steve Smith was out for a duck on his return to the Sheffield Shield on Thursday. This was his first duck in first class cricket since November 2016. Batting for New South Wales against Queensland at the Gabba, Smith was caught in the slips for a five-ball duck.

Smith was returning to action after an Ashes series where it seemed he would be impossible to get out. He had scored 774 runs in four matches at a Bradman-esque average of 110.57 in the Ashes this year.

What was even more anti-climactic about Smith’s duck on Thursday was the man who got his wicket – Queensland’s USA international bowler Cameron Gannon.

The 30-year-old Gannon, a fast bowler whose action has come under scrutiny multiple times, represented the USA in the World T20 Qualifiers earlier this year. His most recent match was against Bermuda.

Gannon has done something the likes of Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer struggled to do all summer for England.

Smith’s scores in red-ball cricket this year make for an interesting sequence – 144 & 142; 92; 211 & 82; 80 & 23 (in four Ashes Tests) and 0 (in his only innings at home).