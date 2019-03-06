Steve Smith, David Warner can win World Cup for Australia, says Shane Warne

Former Australia legend Shane Warne on Tuesday said that the return of Steve Smith and David Warner back into the Australian side could help them in winning the World Cup this year, which is set to begin from May. Both the cricketers will be available for return to the international team with their 12-month ball tampering suspensions set to end on March 29.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Warne, who was banned in 2003 from cricket after testing positive to a banned substance, said: “Sometimes having an enforced lay off – like I’m used to, I had 12 months off myself – what that means is you become really fresh.”

He added: “You freshen your mind up, you become hungry again and realise how important cricket is to you.”

Warne added that the two experienced stalwarts will feel they have a “point to prove”. “That’s why I reckon Australia can win the World Cup,” the 49-year-old said.

The former leg-spinner added that despite the long breaks, both Smith and Warner will hit form immediately after return. “Have a look at their records. Absolute class, as good as anybody in the world those two players. They’ll walk straight back in, they’ll be hungry. They’ll be a bit nervous in the first few games but that’ll be good for them, they’ll be excited and I would expect them to play as good as they always have,” he said.

Both Smith and Warner had to pull out of Bangladesh Premier League due to elbow injuries. Both the batsmen had to undergo surgeries, but returned to nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground last week. The two are likely to feature in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, which will begin from March 23.