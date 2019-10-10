Very happy I don’t have to play against Steve Smith again: Dale Steyn

South African veteran Dale Steyn heaped praise on Steve Smith for confusing bowlers and even said that he was happy he did not have to play against the Australian cricketer anymore.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Steyn, who recently retired from Test cricket, said that players like Smith confuse the bowlers of the line they should be bowling. “When I bowled to batters like Michael Vaughan or Jacques Kallis who (were) classical, technically perfect, sound batters, I always found that I could get them out,” Steyn said.

“It was only the weird guys that came around, like Shiv Chanderpaul and Steve Smith, they really confuse you about the line you should be bowling. Whether that should be on the stumps (or) outside the stumps.

“Steve has come … and with his technique that he’s naturally developed, he’s just confusing bowlers left, right and centre. They literally don’t know where to bowl to this guy. And while they’re trying to work that out, he’s clubbing them all over the place and scoring runs at the same time.”

Crediting Smith for possessing ‘weird technique’, Steyn added, “He’s just in a league of his own right now and I’m very happy that I don’t have to play Test matches against him ever again. He’s wonderful, he’s got a great eye and a very difficult and weird technique to work out, which is working for him beautifully.”

The South African great also heaped praise on David Warner, saying that he still remains one of the best batsman he has bowled to. “He puts you under pressure from bowl one on day one of a Test match. You have to take what he can give you with what can happen. In this case, he’s been found wanting around the wicket against someone like Broady attacking that off stump. Sometimes that can happen,” he said.

“But he’ll get to Australia, he’ll find some form, he’ll be playing around his mates and around his home crowd and that can quickly change for him. World class players don’t become rubbish overnight, especially over one tour.

“He’ll be fine, I wouldn’t drop him at all. I’d leave it as it is,” Steyn added.