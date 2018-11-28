Steve Smith, David Warner to play in Bangladesh T20 league

Away from national duties, former Australia captain Steve Smith will ply his trade in the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians announced on Tuesday. In an interview to news agency AFP, the side announced that the banned cricketer will be a part of the squad in the upcoming edition of the T20 league. Victorians coach Mohammad Salahuddin told the news agency: “He will come after (the) first four matches in (the) Dhaka phase and join the team in (the northeastern city of) Sylhet.”

“The balance of the team will be better. I needed an experienced batsman in the team. We needed a batsman who would understand the game situation and control the game,” he added

Salahuddin further said that former Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik will not be available for the tournament. “Shoaib Malik won’t be able to play for the whole tournament. He will play in the first round and Steve will join after that,” he said.

This will be Smith’s third T20 league outing this year, after Canada’s Global T20 and the Caribbean Premier League, since he was handed a 12-month ban for his role in the ball tampering scandal earlier this year in March. The right-handed batsman will also appear in Pakistan Super League, which will be played in February and March.

As per the report, former Australia vice-captain David Warner will also be playing in the tournament for Sylhet Sixers. The tournament will take place from January 5, 2018 to February 8, 2019.