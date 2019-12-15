‘I 100% heard the faintest nick’: Steve Smith couldn’t stop laughing at Marnus Labuschagne’s solo appeal

Steve Smith laughs after Marnus Labuschagne’s unusual solo appeal (Source: cricket.com.au/Twitter) Steve Smith laughs after Marnus Labuschagne’s unusual solo appeal (Source: cricket.com.au/Twitter)

Fielders usually appeal in unison even if there is a slight chance of a wicket. Australia’s batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne did just that when he was fielding at short leg on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday. Labuschagne appealed wildly after he felt Henry Nicholls edged the ball to Tim Paine in the 28th over but had no support from his teammates.

After Labuschagne’s appeal was turned down, he said, “I 100% heard the faintest nick”. Standing in the slip cordon, Steve Smith could not stop laughing at the 25-year-old’s appeal after snick-o-meter showed no signs of edge. The commentators were in splits as well.

Nicholls lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc in Starc’s next over. The Kiwi batsman scored 7 runs from 18 deliveries. Starc took a total of four wickets on Day 2 wrecking the Kiwi batting lineup.

Earlier, Labuschagne scored 143 runs from 240 deliveries in the first innings. This was his third Test century on the trot.

The Queensland batsman also became the third Australian batsman after Charles Macartney and Don Bradman to score three Test centuries on the trot as No.3 batsman.

His splendid knock helped Australia post a first-innings total of 416.

