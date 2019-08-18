Steve Smith speaks on concussion, chances of playing 3rd Ashes Test

Steve Smith refused to rule out chances of him being available to play the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley starting from Thursday, also admitting at the same time that his condition is an “area of concern”.

Smith had to retire hurt after being hit on the neck by a bouncer on Saturday. He came out to bat again but was dismissed not long after. On Sunday, he was diagnosed with a delayed concussion and ruled out of the remainder of the 2nd Ashes Test.

“I’m going to be assessed over the next five or six days, each day a couple of times a day, to see how I’m feeling and how I’m progressing,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Sunday.

“I’m hopeful I’ll be available for that Test match, but it’s certainly up to the medical staff and we’ll have conversations,” he added.

“It’s certainly an area of concern, concussion, and I want to be 100% fit. I’ve got to be able to train a couple of days out and then face fast bowling to make sure my reaction time is in place,” Smith also said.

“In terms of his availability for the next test, it will be considered over the coming days but the short turnaround is not in his favour. He will be assessed on an ongoing basis and will have a precautionary scan on his neck on Sunday,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Sunday.