scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Steve Smith closer to playing cricket in New York after NSW deal with Major League Cricket

Smith has said in the past that ending his career while playing in New York is one of the possibilities

Australian cricketer Steve Smith addresses a press conference ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Steve Smith closer to playing cricket in New York after NSW deal with Major League Cricket
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Steve Smith could be soon playing cricket in his favourite city – New York – after New South Wales signed an exchange and development programme with Major League Cricket that is set to be played in July. Although Ashes commitments will now allow Smith to play in the MLC this season, other players from NSW are likely to join MLC, another franchise model T20 league.

I think the opportunities for all of our players are going to be brilliant,” Lee Germon, Cricket NSW CEO said before Friday’s official announcement. “Steve absolutely has made no secret that he loves New York, but there are also two or three other players I’ve spoken to who would love to be able to play cricket in the United States. “We’re looking at every opportunity we can to grow the game, develop the game and promote the game and I think we saw with Steve this year coming back to play with the Sixers and the BBL, the impact he had,” he said.

Smith has a special liking to New York and has been visiting the city since 2015. In 2017, Smith announced his engagement with his wife Dani in New York. “My wife and I just really, really love it,” Smith said. “We love the lifestyle, the speed of the city. We’ve got quite a few friends there now,” he was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I can get around and live kind of normally. It’s a nice where you can just go and forget about everything else. There’s just so much to do there. I like the option of living the fast life, but you can still chill if you want to. It’s just a cool city.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...

Smith had also gone on to say that ending his career while playing in New York is one of the possibilities. “My wife’s actually still there at the moment. It’s certainly something that we’re looking into. I’m getting a bit older now, and certainly closer to the end of my career than the start. So yeah, we’ll wait and see.”

“I mean, yeah, there’s obviously [T20] leagues popping up everywhere around the world now, and I think you’ll probably see more players in the back end of their career going down that route, so it’s potentially something I’ll look at in the future,” Smith said. “There’s no reason why cricket can’t work in the US, I wouldn’t think,” Smith said.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 11:33 IST
Next Story

Bipartisan resolution introduced in US Senate recognising Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Photo feature: Kohli’s special batting session against spinners, the first look at the pitch for the 2nd Test, India’s training session in Delhi
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
close