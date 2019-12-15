Watch: Steve Smith pulls one-handed beauty to send gritty Kane Williamson back to pavilion

Steve Smith completes a catch diving to his right to end Kane Williamson’s innings on 34 (Screengrab) Steve Smith completes a catch diving to his right to end Kane Williamson’s innings on 34 (Screengrab)

The proceedings of Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand in Perth was ruled by Mitchell Starc, who put the hosts on the front foot with his clinical bowling performance in the last session. The left-arm pacer picked four wickets in the eleven overs he bowled in the day.

After piling 416 on the board, the Aussie seamers – Starc and Josh Hazlewood gave hosts a perfect start as they sent both the Kiwi openers packing in the first ten balls.

Despite getting off to an unpleasant start, a gritty 76-run stand for the third wicket between Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and experienced Ross Taylor, helped the visitors recover.

However, just when things were looking smooth for New Zealand, Steve Smith pulled off some unbelievable stuff in the field as he completed a catch diving to his right to end Williamson’s show on 34.

During the 23rd over of the Kiwi innings, Williamson tried to poke a short of length delivery by Starc, which flew wide of the second slip, but the former Australian skipper converted that 50-50 chance into Aussie’s favour. Smith stretched himself, while diving to his right to complete a stunning catch.

It surely was one of the best moments of an exciting day of cricket in Perth as Smith’s limited-overs teammate Aaron Finch claimed that it was one of the best catches he has ever seen.

“OMFG!! That’s one of the best catches I’ve ever seen!” Finch tweeted, minutes after Smith took the catch.

OMFG!! That’s one of the best catches I’ve ever seen! @stevesmith49 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 13, 2019

New Zealand are still trailing by 307 runs, and now all eyes will be on Taylor, who is currently at the crease on 66.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd