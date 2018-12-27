Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft statements not going to impact David Warner reintegration plan: Cricket Australia CEO

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has categorically stated that tainted opener David Warner will be reintegrated into the squad despite the explosive interviews, by fellow teammates Steve Smith and David Warner. The trio of Smith, Warner, and Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia after being found guilty of ball tampering earlier this year. However, both Bancroft and Smith revealed in recent interviews that it was the former vice-captain who was the mastermind behind the plan in Cape Town. But Roberts has refuted claims that this will make Warner’s path to recovery a bit more difficult than it was.

“I don’t know if it does (make it harder for Warner). Our focus is to work with Dave, who I spoke to about three days ago, on his integration plan when he is eligible for selection again,” Roberts told ‘SEN sports radio’.

“Our focus is on how we pro-actively look forward and work with the players, rather than be concerned with what has happened in the past,” he added. However, Roberts did point out that the timing of the interviews wasn’t ideal, Roberts also said nothing new came out of the interviews of Smith and Bancroft.

Meanwhile, opener Aaron Finch has also said that the Australian side will welcome back Steve Smith and David Warner with open arms.

“When Davey and Steve are ready to make their – be allowed to come back and play cricket for Australia and their states – from my point of view they’ll be welcomed back with open arms,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Whatever’s happened, has happened. The punishment has been dealt. They’ve been working really hard off the field to meet every criteria, and go above and beyond everything that has been asked of them, to come back and play international cricket again,” Finch added.