WATCH: Steve Smith booed by South Africa fans for hitting a boundary off dead ball

Steve Smith scored a 32-ball 45 against South Africa in first T20I (Source: AP/Reuters) Steve Smith scored a 32-ball 45 against South Africa in first T20I (Source: AP/Reuters)

Steve Smith was never going to get a friendly welcome from the home fans on his return to South Africa but the Australian star batsman got booed for a different reason. During the first innings of the first T20I of the three-match series at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday, Smith was booed for hitting a boundary off a dead ball.

In the third over of the innings, Dale Steyn lost control of the ball during his bowling action. The ball bounced more than twice but Smith danced down the track and hit it straight over Steyn’s head for a boundary despite the umpire signalling it as a dead ball.

In the first T20I, South African fans displayed banners reading, “Sandpaper for sale! Pocket-sized for extra discreetness”.

Fans hold posters during the 1st T20I between South Africa and Australia at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg (Source: AP) Fans hold posters during the 1st T20I between South Africa and Australia at Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg (Source: AP)

The 30-year-old scored seven runs from six balls he faced from the Proteas speedster including one boundary. Smith scored 45 runs from 32 deliveries including five fours and one six. He shared an 80-run stand with skipper Aaron Finch after Steyn removed David Warner on the second ball of the innings.

The veteran bowler who is making a comeback in the T20I side took two wickets for 31 runs in his quota of four overs. Australia posted a total of 196 for six wickets.

READ | ‘Rockstar’ Ravindra Jadeja is my favourite cricketer: Ashton Agar

In reply, South Africa suffered a dramatic batting collapse as Ashton Agar took a hat-trick to wreck the under-pressure Proteas middle order. The hosts registered their lowest T20I total, 89, losing the match by a huge margin of 107 runs with 33 balls left in the innings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd