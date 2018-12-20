Steve Smith barred from participating in BPL after franchises object

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has barred the participation of Steven Smith, signed by Comilla Victorians as a replacement for Asela Gunaratne, in the upcoming edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), scheduled to kickstart on January 5.

According to a report by cricbuzz, the BPL franchises expressed their concern over his inclusion in the tournament by citing by-law violation. Smith was picked by the franchise from outside the draft, which does not go according to the laws of BPL.

After a meeting, the franchises expressed their concerns to the BPL governing council. A failure to arise at a conclusion, the matter went to the BCB for the final call.

The former Australia captain, who has been serving a ban for the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in March 2018, was scheduled to arrive after Shoaib Malik’s departure. Malik is expected to join Pakistan for the series against South Africa, beginning on January 19.

Smith and David Warner, who joined Sylhet Sixers as their captain, are serving a 12-month ban from international cricket imposed on them by Cricket Australia for the scandal at the Cape Town Test. Smith and Warner are also banned from playing in the Big Bash. Smith and Warner are suspended until the end of March 2019. Cameron Bancroft’s ban expires on December 29.

Australia, now led by Smith’s replacement Tim Paine, is tied 1-1 in the current four-match Test series against India ahead of the third contest in Melbourne starting next week.