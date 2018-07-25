Steve Smith to play for Barbados Tridents in CPL

Steve Smith bats during his game at the GT20 Cricket Tournament in King City, Ontario, Canada, June 28, 2018. REUTERS Steve Smith bats during his game at the GT20 Cricket Tournament in King City, Ontario, Canada, June 28, 2018. REUTERS

Steve Smith will play his second T20 tournament since being handed a ban for ball-tampering scandal which resulted in him being axed as Australian captain. After playing in the Global T20 Canada tournament earlier, he will now compete for Barbados Tridents in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The Aussie is replacing Shakib Al Hasan in the Tridents squad as the Bangladesh allrounder is no longer available for the tournament.

“It is a huge blow to lose Shakib for the tournament but in Steve Smith we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting lineup,” Tridents coach Robin Singh said. “As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents.”

David Warner, who too was banned for one year from Australian cricket, will play for St Lucia Stars in the league.

Smith had represented Toronto Nationals in the inaugural Global T20 Canada tournament and scored a half century in the first game. In the six innings, Smith scored 167 runs with two fifties at an average of 33.40 and strike rate of 119.28.

Prior to the start of league in Canada, West Indies’ Darren Sammy had asked the media to get off Smith’s back because of the heightened attention he attracted since the ball-tampering fiasco.

Tridents will be led by Jason Holder, who will take over from Kieron Pollard. The CPL will begin on August 8 to September 16 with Tridents’ first match on August 13 against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd