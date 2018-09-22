Steve Smith off to fiery start on return to cricket in Australia

Steve Smith is currently serving 12-month ban from international cricket for ball tampering. (Source: AP/File) Steve Smith is currently serving 12-month ban from international cricket for ball tampering. (Source: AP/File)

Former Australia captain Steve Smith return to cricket in Australia in style as he played his first game on home soil for the first time since the ball tampering scandal in March that rocked Cricket Australia. The 29-year-old played a sensational innings for Sutherland in NSW Premier Cricket, scoring 85 runs in 92 balls against Mosman. His innings included six fours and one six. Smith failed to score a ton as he was eventually dismissed by Scott Rodgie as he gave away his catch to Lachlan Hearne.

Smith’s innings saw Sutherland scoring 238 runs in 50 overs, setting Mosman 239 run to chase. According to a report in Cricket Austraila, the batsman received a warm, standing ovation as he came out to bat, and much the same, as he walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed.

Smith’s knock came on the same day Australia’s former vice-captain David Warner made his return to club cricket in Australia. Warner will play for Randwick=Petersham against St George at Coogee Oval.

Both Warner and Smith were banned for 12 months from international cricket after they were found involved in the ball tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa in March. Since then, Smith has played in T20 tournaments in Canada and the West Indies. But it was the first time that on Saturday that the right-hand batsman played a match on Australian soil.

