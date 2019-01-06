Steve Smith will return with ‘revenge mission’ on bowlers, says Cricket NSW CEO

The outgoing CEO of Cricket New South Wales, Andrew Jones, on Saturday said that former Australia skipper Steve Smith will return with a ‘revenge mission’ on the bowlers. Smith is currently serving a 12-month ban from international cricket alongside David Warner, after the duo, along with Cameron Bancroft, were found guilty in the ball tampering episode that took place during the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Advertising

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo in an exclusive chat, Jones said: “I can’t speak for Davey as much, but I’m very confident Smith will get 1000 runs a year in Tests for another five years. The effect of this will be a refreshment break and then he’ll have a point to prove. There’s going to be a revenge mission on the bowlers for the next five years. Hopefully Davey does the same.”

Jones added that Warner, who has been held as the primary perpetrator into the incident, will have a tougher road ahead of him upon return. On being asked if Warner’s comeback would be as simple as Smith’s, Jones said: “No, is probably the short answer, the more credit you have in the bank the easier it is and the less credit you have the harder it is. But that said, and I’ve had this discussion with Davey in 2013, we all like watching David Warner play cricket and we all just want him to make it easy for us to enjoy him as a player and a person.”

“He’ll have learnt a lot through the episode, treat people as you want to be treated and things will probably work out pretty well. Everyone is happy with redemption so if he shows humility and good grace, scores lots of runs, time will do the rest,” he added.

Advertising

Jones agreed that the punishment handed to the players was “heavy” but added that it would help players to return to cricket immediately after the ban ends. “The corollary of that is, they are very heavy, so once time has been served there’s no double jeopardy, the guys come straight back into the system and, on current performance, you’d think straight back into the team,” he said.

Smith and Warner are currently in Bangladesh and will participate in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.