Toggle Menu
‘Best Test batsman on the planet?’ Cricket world marvels at Steve Smith’s Ashes knockhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/steve-smith-ashes-knock-best-test-batsman-5870718/

‘Best Test batsman on the planet?’ Cricket world marvels at Steve Smith’s Ashes knock

Steve Smith - one year, four months and four days after being stripped of Australia captaincy and being sent back home midway from a tour - might have completed his redemption arc on Thursday.

Steve Smith reacts after reaching his century on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Thursday (Reuters Photo)

Steve Smith’s redemption arc might just about be complete. One year, four months and four days after being stripped of Australia captaincy and being sent back home midway from a tour of South Africa for his role in the ‘Sandpapergate scandal’, Smith was back to the role he fits best on Thursday – digging himself into the crease and rescuing his side from crisis. And on the biggest stage of all – the first day of the first Ashes 2019 Test, with Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad having reduced the visitors at Edgbaston to 122/8 at one stage.

Smith’s knock drew praise from cricketers from all around and from across generations:

Smith’s 144 eventually took Australia’s first innings score to 284 in 80.4 overs. England, trailing by 274 runs, will resume their innings on the morning of Day 2 on Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Umpires trolled on Twitter as blunders dominate opening day of Ashes 2019
2 Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Shoaib Akhtar weighs in on India captaincy debate
3 Sri Lanka bench strength makes Dimuth Karunaratne hopeful of fresh start