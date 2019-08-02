‘Best Test batsman on the planet?’ Cricket world marvels at Steve Smith’s Ashes knock

Steve Smith’s redemption arc might just about be complete. One year, four months and four days after being stripped of Australia captaincy and being sent back home midway from a tour of South Africa for his role in the ‘Sandpapergate scandal’, Smith was back to the role he fits best on Thursday – digging himself into the crease and rescuing his side from crisis. And on the biggest stage of all – the first day of the first Ashes 2019 Test, with Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad having reduced the visitors at Edgbaston to 122/8 at one stage.

Smith’s knock drew praise from cricketers from all around and from across generations:

Just how good is Steve Smith in white flannels….another ton. Given the context and his team’s situation, it’ll be at par with the one he scored in Pune. Grit. Determination. Best Test batsman on the planet?? #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2019

Whatever you think of Steve Smith,,,,the context of this test hundred must be appreciated for its sheer skill, tenacity and single-mindedness. Must rank very high on his list of 24💯’s. — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 1, 2019

Often wonder what it did to Steve Smith to be stripped of the honour of being Australia’s captain: to be a pariah, then be shamed and mocked all over England. Author of his own downfall, and all that. But a great day-saving hundred here at Edgbaston. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) August 1, 2019

They booed him after that brilliant 💯,there is NO cricketer from village green to International cricket that haven’t put their finger nails , Murray mints , or some foreign object to gain a slight advantage give it a rest now , you have guys in your team who have done worst . — Tino95 (@tinobest) August 1, 2019

Really was an extraordinary innings from Steve Smith in his comeback test, an innings full of guts , intensity and tenacity .

From 122/8 , he has taken Australia to 284. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jwapJu5FLi — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2019

What a 100 for Steve Smith. Under difficult conditions, arguably one of the best batsman in Test Cricket. #Ashes — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2019

Whatever happens in this Test, Steve Smith has ensured his side are in the contest – proper Test innings from a brilliant Test batsman — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) August 1, 2019

One of the all time Outstanding Test Innings … To do that in his 1st Innings back in Test Cricket is remarkable … Sometimes you have to admire greatness … @stevesmith49 is some player … #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 1, 2019

Outstanding day of test cricket. 8/122 & a few hours later @stevesmith49 has a 100 & Root has every fielder on the fence. So happy for Smithy as he showed courage, skill & determination, just awesome. Not sure Eng know how to bowl to him. Aust will be the happier dressing room ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 1, 2019

Smith’s 144 eventually took Australia’s first innings score to 284 in 80.4 overs. England, trailing by 274 runs, will resume their innings on the morning of Day 2 on Friday.